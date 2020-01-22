Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Pakistan | Daily Times

The Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Lahore on Wednesday to play all-formats cricket including two World Test Championship Tests, in another boon for cricket’s ongoing return to the country.

The two sides will contest three T20Is at the end of January, a Test in February, and an ODI and Test match in April, with Bangladesh leaving and returning between each of the tours three legs. The process was facilitated by ICC chairman Shashank Manohar.

Notably, the visiting team was welcomed by Pakistan Cricket Board officials on arrival at the airport.

The first Test will take place in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11 in the second leg, and Bangladesh will return in April to play a solitary ODI and the second Test, both in Karachi.

The Pakistan Super League, also to be played in Pakistan in its entirety, will be played between the second and third legs of Bangladesh’s tour. After the PSL concludes on March 22, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan to play a solitary ODI, in Karachi on April 3, followed by the second Test of the series, from April 5 to 9.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries. I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries.”

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who also attended a meeting at ICC headquarters, said: “It is a win-win outcome for both the boards. I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over and we can start planning for the smooth delivery of the matches. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country.”

This latest update to the status of the series is, the PCB will hope, the final chapter of a saga that has dragged on for weeks now, with the prospect of the tour believed to be all but killed off after the BCB announced it was against government advice to stay on for any more than 6-7 days in Pakistan, which would only be conducive to a T20I series. But the PCB’s announcement the following day that they would continue to have discussions with the BCB on the sidelines of the ICC’s Governance Review Committee meeting implied they had not yet given up on a favorable outcome. Manohar having facilitated these talks led to the surprise outcome announced.

Momentarily, the trophy unveiling ceremony is being taking place at PCB headquarter in Lahore.