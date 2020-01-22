Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, January 22, 2020


PIA will restore direct flights to United States: PIA spokesman

Web Desk

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received a green signal from U.S. officials to start direct flights to the country from May this year, the spokesman for the national flag carrier said on Wednesday.

PIA chief Air Marshal Arshad Malik requested US Consul General in Karachi JoAnne Wagner to facilitate the PIA in having direct flights to US cities, including New York, Chicago and Houston. — Dawn/File

After two years of negotiations between the U.S. government and the national airline, finally, the approval was given, the spokesman added, “Originally, three flights a week will take off for New York, however with time the number will increase.

Owing to security concerns, the US does not allow any direct flight that originates at a Pakistani airport into its airspace. In October 2017, the PIA discontinued its flights to the US because of rising operational cost and in a bid to cut losses it had been facing.

Submit a Comment