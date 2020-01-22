Govt constitutes FIA’s team to investigate wheat crisis

The federal government has constituted a special team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to determine the responsible persons behind the prevailing wheat crisis across the country.

According to sources, the FIA’s deputy director will head the team to determine the actual cause and responsible people who have involved creating the wheat crisis.

Importantly, the team will inquire about the amount of wheat bought by the mill owners and the amount of wheat flour produced by those mills.

According to sources, a report carrying recommendation(s) to end the wheat crisis will also be sent to higher officials.

A report will also be prepared on the total production of wheat, the surplus amount, and a list of individuals who purchased the commodity from the open market.