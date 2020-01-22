Mustafa Kamal announces to hold rally on Jan 24 in Larkana

Former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal has announced to hold a rally on 24th January in Larkana.

While conducting a media press conference in Karachi today, Mustafa Kamal criticised the federal government by highlighting Karachi’s worsening condition.

Kamal said, “Federal says Karachi is the heart of Pakistan but what have they done for Karachi?”, kamal asked.

He asserted that citizens are suffering due to wheat flour and sugar crisis.” Nothing has so far been done for the development of Karachi.

Notably, Kamal took a jibe at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman by saying, “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated water projects in Karachi after 13 years.”