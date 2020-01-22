SHC grants bail to Haleem Adil in case lodged at Kunri police station

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice president and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh along with his teams of lawyers reached the Sindh High Court (SHC), where he was granted bail in a case lodged against him at Kunri police station.

Earlier, talking to media outside the SHC, Haleem Adil said he came get justice from the court. He said he had gone to Kunri to offer funeral prayer of the martyrs of Tezgam Train fire tragedy, where he was attacked at the behest of provincial minister Sindh Nawaz Taimoor Talpur and SSP Umerkot Aijaz Sheikh.

Earlier, a three-member board was constituted to inquire into an alleged assault on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader of the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in Umerkot district.

Notably, Hyderabad SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio was supposed to head the board, which comprises Mirpurkhas SSP Javed Baloch and Tharparkar SSP Abdullah Ahmad. The board conducted an inquiry of the FIR lodged at Kunri police station on the complaint of Haji Lal Mohammad, nominating Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Nawab Taimur Talpur and Umerkot SSP Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh among others.