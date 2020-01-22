India’s top court defers challenges to new citizenship law

India’s top court has deferred a hearing on cases challenging the constitutional validity of a new law that introduced religion-based criteria for citizenship, sparking a month of often violent protests across the country.

A three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde on Wednesday (Jan 22) said a larger constitution bench would consider requests to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government from implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

It is unclear when the court will issue a ruling.