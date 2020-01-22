KARACHI: At least 100 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in slums located in the Teen Hatti area of Karachi on Tuesday night, a private reported.

The cause of the incident yet has not been confirmed meanwhile on social media #TeenHatti started trending on Wednesday morning hours.

😳 the Gov should immediately reach out to charity organizations for relief & real estate developers across the country to help redesign & rebuild not just the Liaquatabad slum but also hundreds of other slums across the country. https://t.co/UKgEMJB7ay — Shehryar Taseer (@shehryar_taseer) January 22, 2020

As per details, the huge blaze broke out in the slums located beneath the Teen Hatti bridge, resulting in injuries to at least two and destroying more than 100 huts.

#Pakistan – Fire in the slums at Teen Hatti Liaquatabad Karachi. More than 400 tent-houses burnt in massive fire incident at Teen-Hatti area #Karachi …. pic.twitter.com/h5ntbyJAis — Abhishek Dwivedi (@dwivedi344) January 21, 2020



Three fire brigade vehicles, rescue teams and a large contingent of police reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of two hours.

Karachi: Unsung Hero – ASI Ali Rizwan with his team rescued people from this dangerous fire at #Teenhatti #Karachi pic.twitter.com/dLAduPJPNB — JAHAN ZAIB 🇵🇰 (@iamjanzi) January 21, 2020



The injured were shifted to the hospital by rescue teams.

Fire in the slums at Teen Hatti Liaquatabad #Karachi. May the people stay safe. pic.twitter.com/TyEG3pmjVG — Furqan T. Siddiqui (@furqantsiddiqui) January 21, 2020

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board said it had imposed an emergency at all hydrants in the city.

So far, no loss of life reported in the wake of the fire.

Several tankers from NIPA and Sakhi Hassan water hydrants dispatched to the site, KWSB MD Asadullah Khan said.

More tankers being sent there, Khan said, adding that his department was extending full support to firefighters on the spot.

Khan said that all the water hydrants will remain open until the fire contained.

The water tankers are being to the site of the incident to support firefighters.

In a separate incident of similar in nature that took place in February, last year in Sanghar.

Three children burnt to death as fire gutted a hutment in district Sanghar’s Kandiari area.

According to details, the unfortunate girls, eight-year-old Chandni, four-year-old Gori, and two-year-old Riyona, were visiting their relatives in Kandiari, where the incident took place.

The family told to be a resident of Sinjhoro, one of Sanghar’s tehsil.