Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, reportedly had his phone hacked in 2018 after he received a WhatsApp message from the personal account of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. A digital forensic analysis found the breach was likely triggered by an infected video file sent to Bezos, according to a report Tuesday from the Guardian, citing unnamed sources.

Large amounts of data were reportedly stolen from Bezos’ phone in the hack, though it’s unclear what was taken.

The Saudi embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Notably, a representative of the firm declined to comment, saying: “We do not comment on, confirm or deny client engagements or potential engagements.”

However, Saudi Arabia’s US embassy dismissed the report. “Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out,” it said in a message posted on Twitter.