‘The Good Place’ recap — there’s the rub

On last week’s Good Place, Team Cockroach triumphed over the literal forces of evil, setting up a Happily Ever After for all of humanity. But when you’re in the afterlife, the “ever” part of Happily Ever After lasts an awfully long time, which can very much complicate the “happily” part. “Mondays, Am I Right?” deals with this problem on both a macro and micro level. On the one hand, Michael and the others have to figure out how to make their new afterlife system work and particularly how to convince all the Bad Place demons to accept a wholly new kind of existence and purpose from the way they’ve lived for millennia. And on the other, Eleanor and Chidi both struggle with the idea that their soul mate will want to be with them for all eternity. It’s a smart way to approach the series’ endgame.