Serena Williams has the best response when asked about Meghan’s royal exit

Serena Williams is saying thank you, next question. The tennis star, who is currently playing in the Australian Open, took part in a post-match interview following her first round win against Anastasia Potapova on Monday. After sitting down for the interview, Williams was immediately asked about her pal Meghan Markle’s royal exit…and her reaction definitely deserves a trophy.

When a reporter asked how she feels about Meghan and Prince Harry’s “move” and if she’s been in contact with her friend, Serena replied, “I have absolutely no comments on anything with that.”

“But good try,” Serena joked. “You tried, you did good.”

Serena and Meghan have been close friends for quite some time now, with the Duchess of Sussex attending a number of the athlete’s tennis matches over the years. Serena was also in attendance at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in May 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making headlines since they announced their plans to step back from royal duties earlier this month. The couple’s announcement kicked off a series of discussions on the matter. Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II finalized an agreement for Harry and Meghan’s exit. In her statement, the Queen said that Harry, Meghan and son Archie Harrison will “always be much loved members of my family.”

Buckingham Palace also released a statement, sharing the terms of the exit deal. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,” the statement read. “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”

As noted in the statement, Meghan and Harry will continue to “maintain their private patronages and associations,” with the Queen’s blessing.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the statement continued. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”

These new terms are set to begin this spring.