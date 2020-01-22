LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s ECL plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a plea submitted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to travel abroad. The high court resumed the hearing on the plea where Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer appeared to continue arguments. The judge questioned the reason for which Maryam Nawaz is insisting to travel abroad. The lawyer replied that her father, Nawaz Sharif, was severely ill. The judge questioned again as if her father is alone and nobody is there to take care of him. The counsel said Maryam Nawaz is his daughter and it is her right to look after her father. The lawyers sought more time for the preparation in the case.{ Later, the court accepted the plea of the lawyers and adjourned the hearing till the first week of February.