CM Murad formally asks Imran to get new Sindh IG appointed

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to appoint the new inspector general (IG) of Sindh Police just like it was done in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In a letter to the PM, the chief minister also attached the provincial cabinet’s recommendations of the officers that should be considered to become the province’s next top cop.

He stated in the letter that the provincial government has followed the procedure that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments adopted while requesting a change in their top cops.

“I request your direction to Establishment Division for placing services of one of the officers named in the letter as Inspector General of Police, Sindh, as was done in the case of Punjab and KP province recently,” Shah told the PM.