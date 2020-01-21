Prisoners’ well-being

Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) ruling directing the federal government to ensure the implementation of commitments of the state of Pakistan under the ratified conventions for prisoners is a welcome decision. ICH Chief Justice Athar Minhallah, expressing concern about the alarming prevalence of diseases among prisoners in a report submitted to the court, observed that the miserable state of prisoners in different jails across the country showed a classic example of lack of rule of law. The report says a large number of prisoners are suffering from human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), tuberculosis (TB) and hepatitis. The shocking data came to light only when IHC made a high-level commission which revealed that jails across the country were not only over crowded but that over 5,000 inmates suffered from fatal diseases like HIV and hepatitis. The situation is grim. That about half of the sanctioned posts of medical jail staff lie vacant rubs salt into the wound. “Amongst the total prison population, there are currently almost 2,100 prisoners with physical ailments, approximately 2,400 inmates who are suffering from contagious diseases like HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis and approximately 600 prisoners who suffer from mental diseases,” reads the report.

This is not the first time the superior judiciary is hearing about the troubling condition of the country’s jails. Earlier, in November, the Supreme Court took up a report by the Federal Ombudsman which revealed that 77,275 inmates currently languish in 114 prisons in the country against a sanctioned capacity of only 57,742. The huge number hit the headlines when the court took independent notice of the poor condition of jails as well as the plight of prisoners. Not only adult prisoners, juvenile prisoners, both convicted and under trail, also face inhuman conditions. Now, as has the ICH ruled, the high-powered commission should take appropriate measures in consultation with the federal ministry of health and the chief secretaries of the respective provinces for the treatment of prisoners suffering from fatal illnesses. Jails are supposed to be rehabilitation facilities for prisoners. This can only happen when they are treated well by the jail authorities, and they undergo rehabilitation processes, which begins with prisoners’ counseling. The government must make serious efforts to improve conditions in jails. This is vital for a crime-free society. *