CJCSC arrives at Air Headquarters on his maiden visit

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee arrived at Air Headquarters, Islamabad on his maiden visit after assuming the charge of office at Joint Staff Headquarters. General Nadeem Raza called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional interest. The Air Chief highlighted various ongoing projects being carried out by PAF. CJCSC lauded the valiant response by brave air warriors during Operation Swift Retort, in line with the glorious traditions of Pakistan Air Force. He also appreciated the level of motivation among PAF personnel and expressed his confidence in the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force.

Earlier, on his arrival, the CJCSC was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. He also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the Martyrs’ of PAF.