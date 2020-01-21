PIA awards Rs700 million IFE contract to a ghost IT company

There was a recent news item released by PIA regarding the airline upgrading the Inflight Entertainment Systems (IFE) on 8 aircrafts to ‘state of the art’. As quoted by a poorly drafted press release, “PIA had been trying to upgrade its 777 fleet since long with off the shelf available solutions. However newer systems also require newer seats and the whole solution becomes so expensive that PIA would require nearly Billions to upgrade even one aircraft, an extremely difficult proposition for the cash starved company like PIA.”

The investigative piece published on Tuesday claimed that the company in question, run by a retired Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officer, Khawaja Moizuddin, is named Avionic Solutions Private Limited and was registered with a capital share of just Rs100,000.