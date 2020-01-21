Lie detectors for terrorists: Jailed jihadis will have to take polygraph test

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the increased powers are the result of a review “to do whatever is necessary to stop these sickening attacks from taking place”.

She and the Justice Secretary Robert Buckland confirmed a new Counter-Terrorism Bill will be introduced in the first 100 days of the Government.

They said it will force “dangerous terrorist offenders who receive extended determinate sentences to serve the whole time behind bars”.

There are also plans to also overhaul the terrorist licensing regime, doubling specialist counter-terror probation officers and increasing the number of places available in probation hostels.

They will increase the number of specialist psychologists and specially-trained imams, who help challenge the beliefs of radicalised offenders, and increase resources for training front-line prison and probation staff.

And new measures such as “polygraph testing” will be brought in by the Home Office to make sure offenders are sticking to their license conditions.