PM Imran to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) being held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 21 to 23, at the invitation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF.

The thematic focus of this session is on ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the forum. In keeping with the significance of this milestone, political leaders, business executives, heads of international organizations and civil society representatives will deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.

Two key highlights of the visit include the prime minister’s ‘keynote address’ at the WEF Special Session, and his interaction at the ‘Pakistan Strategy Dialogue’ with chief executive officers and corporate leaders, a Foreign Office press release said on Monday.

On the side-lines, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump. This will be the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the United States since the prime minister’s visit to Washington in July 2019.

Several meetings are also scheduled with a wide range of corporate, business, technology and finance executives, and representatives of international financial institutions.