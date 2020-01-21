ECP restores membership of 64 lawmakers after getting assets’ details

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored assembly membership of 64 lawmakers after submission of assets’ details.

According to the ECP, the membership of 25 lawmakers of the National Assembly, 24 of Punjab Assembly and 10 of Sindh Assembly have been restored.

The ECP has also reinstated membership of four lawmakers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and a single member from Balochistan Assembly.

The membership of federal ministers including Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farrukh Habib, Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema, and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has been reinstated.

Assembly membership of as many as 254 lawmakers still remains suspended over failure to submit assets’ details, said Pakistan’s supreme electoral body.

In Senate, 92 out of 104 legislators in the Upper House submitted the details, whereas, 255 out of 342 lawmakers from the National Assembly managed to meet the ECP’s deadline. Overall, 876 out of 1195 legislators submitted their assets’ returns. The election commission had on January 16 suspended membership of lawmakers for failing to submit their assets’ details.