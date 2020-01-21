Lahore Metro Bus Service suspended as its unpaid employees go on strike

Lahore’s Metro Bus Services came to a halt after its staffers went on strike over non-payment of their salaries for the past two months on Monday.

People who rely on the Metro buses for daily commute are facing hardships as a number of its stations have been shut by the protesting employees who have stopped issuing tickets.

The strikers, employed by a private company, said they have been deprived of their salaries for the past two months.

The Mass Transit Authority general manager said the provincial government makes timely payment of all dues to the company.

Uzair Shah said the issue concerning non-payment of salaries to the protesting employees has nothing to do with the authority.

Last year in March, the Punjab cabinet’s standing committee on finance had rejected a proposal to jack up fares of the Metro Bus Services.