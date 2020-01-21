Resolution submitted in PA against Buzdar’s Gymkhana membership

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who is already in hot waters due to the lack of performance in running the affairs of the province, got another setback as a resolution in Punjab Assembly was submitted on Monday against Buzdar’s membership in historical Lahore Gymkhana Club that he got recently.

According to the details, a woman lawmaker of PML-N Sumaira Komal submitted the resolution in Punjab Assembly in which she alleged that Buzdar was given the membership of Lahore Gymkhana against the rules and therefore impartial inquiry must be ordered to probe the matter.

“The CM who used to talk about the austerity and simplicity got the membership of Gymkhana Club by submitting a hefty amount of 1.4 million,” said the PML-N MPA. She was of the view that the poor people of Punjab are forced to buy flour, sugar and vegetables at exorbitant prices while the CM of the province is getting the membership by paying 1.4 million rupees that is sheer injustice with the people. The MPA alleged that the CM was given the membership against the policy of Gymkhana Club. “This House demands transparent and impartial inquiry against the membership given to CM Punjab because it was given against the policy of the Club,” the MPA said.

The Lahore Gymkhana is one of the most oldest and prestigious clubs of the country that was formed in 1878 during the British rule. The powerful personalities of bureaucracy, politics and businessman are the members of this club while a long list of influential is pending who wants to be members of Gymkhana Club. It was learnt reliably that CM was made the member of Gymkhana Club by ignoring three thousand applicants who were already in the queue to get new membership. It is mandatory to conduct the interview of applicant to give the membership of Lahore Gymkhana Club but CM Buzdar was never interviewed in this regard.