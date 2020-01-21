Gauff completes double eclipse of Venus

MELBOURNE: Coco Gauff shone on her Australian Open debut on Monday as she knocked Venus Williams out of the first round in a repeat of her stunning victory over the seven-times Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon opener last year. The 15-year-old American sensation, 24 years Williams’ junior and the youngest player in the draw, eased to a 7-6(5) 6-3 win in the clash of generations at Margaret Court Arena, her first main draw appearance as a direct Grand Slam qualifier. “I definitely was a lot more confident this time,” Gauff, who beat Williams 6-4 6-4 at Wimbledon as a qualifier, told reporters. “I think I was used to playing on big courts, so the crowd — I guess the size of the crowd didn’t startle me as much as last time.” Gauff was born the year after Williams lost the 2003 Australian Open final to younger sister Serena. She grew up idolising the Williams sisters, who have shared 30 Grand Slam trophies between them.