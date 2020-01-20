A ‘royal’’ affair

Edward VIII, also referred to as Prince Edward and Duke of Windsor, was the king of the United Kingdom, the Dominions of the British Empire, and the emperor of India. In 1936, he had to abdicate his official status and post after he married Wallis Simpson, an American socialite who was divorced from her first husband. That incident created an uproar across the then British Empire.

Recently, Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, has come under media scrutiny. He and his wife, Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Duke, announced to step down as senior royals. Harry and Meghan want to live a more personal and financially independent life. This means that they will be refrained from using their Royal Highness titles. They have also agreed to repay the £2.4m of public money spent on refurbishing their property in Windsor.

The couple, who got married in May 2018, is under a continuous scrutiny by the press in the UK following their radical decision. Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement: “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life for their young family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the past two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.” Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the son of Harry and Meghan.

According to reports, the couple will balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America. That way Harry and Meghan can visit their respective families. Meghan, a US actress who has performed in various television series and films, founded a fashion lifestyle website, The Tig, in 2014. She may focus on her entrepreneurial endeavours in North American now that she does not have to conform with the rules of the Buckingham Palace.

Ever since this jaw-dropping announcement by Harry and Meghan, the tabloids in the UK are calling it a “Megxit”. However, Harry is also leaving his royal status and blaming Meghan will not be just. Their departure from the royal family as seniors has had an impact on Harry more than on his wife.

Some reports claim that perhaps the royal monarchy didn’t want to have Meghan in their family for she belongs to the African-American heritage. Some were even drawing parallels between Meghan and Princess Diana.

Harry’s mother lost her life in a mysterious car crash when she was seeing Dodi Fayed, an Egyptian national. Dodi also passed away in the same tragedy.

Perhaps stepping down as royals, Harry will be able to give more time to Meghan and their son, Archie, as they will take up career choices as ordinary people. Life will not be ordinary both for Harry and for Meghan.

Wherever Harry goes-whether in the UK or North America-he would gather around him people who want to meet him. Meghan, an already known face in Hollywood, would also attract public attention. Harry and Meghan, known faces for the world media, can easily become influencers for brands and advocates for various causes being run by popular global organisations. The couple, over the years, has branded themselves as socially conscious royals. They have a deep concern about diversity, human rights and the environment.

While sharing a message on her Instagram, Meghan wrote: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.” She also gave a hint to her future activities: “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen.”

