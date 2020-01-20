CM removes Jaranwala AC, suspends food official, SHO during surprise visit

During a surprise visit to Jaranwala, the chief minister visited the sales point established by the administration for supply of flour at subsidized rates.

It is being perceived as a desperate move o improve his image as an administrator following sharp criticism from opposition as well as leaders of his own party.

Moreover, he inquired the people about the flour supply situation. He also distributed free flour bags among them. Afterward, conversing with the media, the CM asserted that abundant loads of wheat were accessible and there was no shortage of flour anyplace in the territory. He said the administration would not endure the “fake” lack as the wheat share for the flour mills had likewise been expanded.

Provision of free medicines to the patients should be ensured and should continue, he directed. He further directed that cleanliness in the streets of Jaranwala city should also be improved and recruitments on vacant vacancies should be done forthwith in order to improve cleanliness conditions. Later, Usman Buzdar reached Sumandri from Jaranwala suddenly and visited flour sale points and Tehsil headquarters hospital.

He reviewed cleanliness arrangements in the city and also distributed flour bags among the citizens at the sale points. Surplus flour is available in Punjab, he maintained. The 20kg flour bag is available at Rs805. Wherever less availability of flour comes to surface then strict action will be taken, he emphasized. People cannot be left alone under any circumstances and gave directions to the administration to further improve provision and availability of flour. “I have myself come out in the field to take stock of availability of flour and no one will be allowed to snatch the rights of the people”, he added.