Punjab Development Projects hit a record high, says Fayyaz

Provincial Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan while refuting Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhy’s claim that Punjab had not spent enough cash on advancement ventures said, Rs178 billion were used under the Annual Development Program and Rs42 billion under open private organization, the most noteworthy in the initial two fourth of the financial year during the most recent five years.

He said in Punjab, tax collection rate was 104pc, and 35pc of the total development budget was being spent on south Punjab.

Moreover, replying to a question during a press conference at the Rawalpindi Press Club on Sunday, Mr Chohan said: “Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry is a respectable minister but sometimes he makes emotional statements and claimed that Punjab had spent only Rs77 billion so far in development works. However being the information minister and provincial government’s spokesperson I would like to clear the facts that he (Fawad) presented wrong figures of development works.”

About wheat flour crisis, the minister claimed that there was no crisis in Punjab and the provincial government was striving to ensure availability of wheat flour in the markets.

Terming it a conspiracy against the PTI government, he said the crisis was created to give a bad name to PTI governments in the centre and Punjab but Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar overcame the crisis without wasting time.