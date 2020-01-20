An important two-day meeting has been scheduled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the preparations of the upcoming season of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday in Lahore. Various important decisions such as ticketing and security are set to be discussed in the meeting. Board officials are then expected to brief the franchise owners regarding the arrangements of the upcoming league. According to details, the fifth edition of the PSL is scheduled to begin on February 20. The entire tournament will be played in Pakistan. Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore are the designated venues for the event. The PCB had not proceeded with arrangements so far, but the pace looks set to quicken one month prior to the PSL. The board has invited representatives from all franchises to take part in the meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The PCB is intent on keeping ticket prices low in order to maximise crowds in the stadiums. Based on home and away matches, the franchises will receive a share of the gate money.