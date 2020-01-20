Pakistan stands for regional peace, stability, says Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that during his recent multination visit, he had conveyed a message to all the respective leaderships that Pakistan stood for peace and stability in the region. In a tweet, the foreign minister said he had visited Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United States and Qatar on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive and had constructive engagement with counterparts on efforts to defuse tensions and promote peace in the Middle East.

“Pakistan’s message I took to all; we stand for peace and stability in the region,” the foreign minister remarked. Qureshi said that in New York, he had also met the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres wherein he had underscored the critical importance of the international community’s continued attention to the sufferings of Kashmiri people under Indian occupation.

He also called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier on January 18, Qureshi had said that Pakistan would continue its efforts in establishing peace in the Middle East and South Asian regions as well.

Talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Muhammad Bin Abdur Rehman, he highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to reduce tension in the Middle East.