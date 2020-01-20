Flour from PASSCO warehouse begins reaching Karachi

Flour from the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) godowns has started arriving in the city, aimed at overcoming the shortage created in the market.

Sources in the flour mills association have confirmed the move saying that the flour from the PASSCO godowns had reached the city. “Around 20 to 25 trailers are coming to the city from the PASCO-owned storage sites on a daily basis,” they said, but added that there was no chance of immediate relief for the consumers in terms of lowering of flour prices in the city.

The sources in the market said that each 100kg wheat bag was sold out in the open market at Rs 5,400. “The flour prices will remain high in the city and there are chances of it showing a further upward trajectory,” they said. The x-mill rate of 2.5 number flour is Rs 57 per kg, while fine quality is sold at Rs 59 per kg. In the retail market, fine flour is sold at Rs 66 per kg while the other type of flour at Rs 62 per kg.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtyar claimed that wheat flour prices would start reducing across the country by today (Monday).

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the minister said that the government had taken effective measures to overcome the flour crisis prevailing across the country.

Wheat production reduced by 1,200,000 tons due to bad weather conditions, the minister said, and added that 40,000 tons of wheat was being smuggled at the Chaman border.