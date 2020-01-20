2020 will be year of development for Pakistan, Punjab governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that mid-term elections and toppling of government will remain a dream of the opposition, as government will complete its constitutional term of five year.

Every day, the opposition comes up with new gambit just for its political gains and it has nothing like unity because every opposition party is watching its own interest only, while their politics of personal interests has already been exposed to the nation. He was talking to media after inaugurating One Life Foundation Hospital here on Sunday while Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik, Haji Muhammad Ramzan and others were also present on this occasion.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that opposition has since inception of PTI government been talking and claiming of its (government) toppling but every time their tall claims proved false. This time also, he added, the opposition’s dream of mid-term elections or an in-house change will remain mere a dream which has nothing to do with reality because Pakistanis are very much standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government. Punjab Governor said, it is result of well-conceived and successful of the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan is saved from being bankrupt.

“We have also initiated dozens of public welfare projects including Naya Pakistan Housing Project for the homeless, Kamyaab Nojawan Programme, Ehsas Programme and Insaf Sehat Card, while local and foreign investors’ confidence has been restored and foreign investment is rising speedily. There is no doubt in it that year 2020 will prove to be year of development, prosperity, stability and jobs creation for Pakistan,” he maintained. Governor said that PTI has strengthen the parliament, democracy and the institutions as well and first time in country’s history, the institutions have been purged of political interference and all their decisions are being made on merit and transparently. Strengthening of institutions is ensuring country’s stability that is not being absorbed by the opposition, he said and advised the opposition to play its positive role in and out of the parliament instead of coming up with new tricks and should refrain from obstructing the country’s progress and prosperity. Governor Punjab said that Federal and Provincial Governments are taking concrete measures on emergent basis to do away with the issue of price-hike, assuring that hoarders will be taken to task strictly and relief will be provided to the masses at all costs.