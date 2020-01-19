Mahira shares thoughts on importance of friends in life

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has said that life taught her that if you don’t have the right people besides you it means nothing.

The Raees actress took to Instagram sharing adorable photos with friends saying, “Life has taught me.. you can travel to the most beautiful places, plan the best trips, land a dream role but if you don’t have the right people beside you it means nothing.”

Mahira who is currently on a vacation with her friends in Mexico went on to say, “Moments like these with people that matter, makes everything worth it.”

Earlier, the Superstar actress shared a couple of pictures from her recent outing at the Tulum beach in Mexico and we could not take our eyes off how gorgeous she looks.

On the work front, Mahira was last seen in Mohammed Ehteshamuddin’s directorial Superstar which was released on August 12, 2019. The film collected over Rs 30 crores at the box office.