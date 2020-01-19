Hira Mani shares golden words for a successful life

Pakistani actress Hira Salman, commonly known as Hira Mani, has shared words of wisdom for a successful life.

Sharing a clip of the interview of renowned Pakistani educationist and Urdu language expert Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra with Samina Peerzada, Hira Mani captioned it, “Ye hain woh baatien jis Se zindagi Asaan hou jaye sub ki (These are words of wisdom that make the lives of everyone easy),”

She called them “golden words”.

Hira quoting Dr Arfa further writes, “Kaamiyabi khush ikhalqi main hai Acha bolnay main hai Acha Sochnay main hai (Success resides in kind words and positive thinking)…. kamiyabi ilm main hai or ilm paise Se nahi ilm mohabbat main hai (Success is concealed in knowledge and this knowledge comes from love not money) DR ARFA.”

In the interview, Dr Arfa said that education is necessary for life but not just for getting employment. “Life needs a job but the job doesn’t need life,” she added.

Hira Mani is flying high on success with her latest drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.