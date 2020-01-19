Celebrity trainer makes a strong case for fit socialites

Celebrity fitness trainer, coach and health expert Asif Butt is the only Pakistani and Muslim in the elite list of Top 10 Workout Trainers Trending for 2018 as per renowned online American magazine TopTeny.

Asif Butt specializes in strength, functional muscle toning, TRX, aerobics, interval cardio and endurance training. Butt received his personal trainer accreditations in the United Kingdom (UK) and is also a 14 times national wushu champion and has represented Pakistan on the world stage on a number of occasions. Due to his global martial arts training, Asif has specific expertise in Tai chi and posture transformation. Asif’s carefully crafted regimen marries science of nutrition and fitness with the art of experience gained with his competitive victories in martial arts for Pakistan. Asif has travelled extensively for his work and has collaborative relationships with many American and UK based personal trainers who regularly compare notes with him.

Asif may be reached for one-on-one personal training at Sukh Chan Wellness Club, Lahore.

Talking exclusively to Daily Times, he puts forth his list of six fittest socialites, who according to him are ruling the roost with their level of fitness and commitment to leading a healthy life.

ALIZEH BUTT — Alizeh Butt is the owner of Alizeh Fitness Studio and a truly transformed athlete. She focuses on a customised regime to build endurance and strength via six workouts for an hour each. According to Asif, Alizeh Butt is the perfect example of a person that has managed to maintain an ultra-fit physique despite her busy social engagements.

FARIHA FARRUKH — truly an athletic and a combative girl, Fariha Farrukh has made it to Asif’s list only because of her determination to ensure a healthy lifestyle. She has not only gone the extra mile to achieve her goals but has defied all odds that came her way. Her struggles have been fruitful and she has gained what every woman her age would desire.

MARYAM MAZARI — Maryam Mazari prioritises her health over everything else. Her name in Asif’s list verifies that she has a passion for physical and mental wellbeing. She stands out in the crowd because her will power has proved that women are as serious about their fitness as men.

MEHR SAVUL BUTT — Mehr Savul Butt is the epitome of keeping A balance between a proactive lifestyle and health regime. She is the chief executive officer of the famous One clothing brand. Despite her work requirements, she comfortably manages to keep a healthy regime. She aces all genres of physical exercises. The reason for her being on Asif’s exemplary fit women’s list is her unmatched energy levels which can be compared to any professional and trained athlete. Kudos to Mehr!

NADIA IDREES — Nadia Idrees a super athlete and is a fitness enthusiast. She manages her high flying social commitments and balances a comprehensive workout routine at least five days a week. She has made it to Asif’s list of fitness pundits as she has achieved the ultimate mantra of fitness in optimum time.

NINA AKBAR — Nina Akbar’s name needs no introduction. For most, she is known as the chief executive officer of Sukh Chan Wellness Club but she is on Asif’s list for her personal commitment to fitness. Her regime not only includes the traditional gym routines but also meditation. Her spiritual bond is not only her strength but makes her a real woman of substance. Here’s to your good health, Nina!