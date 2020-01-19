TME achieves 100% result in CICTL

Upholding the legacy of extraordinary results in International Certifications, The Millennium Education, Pakistan and Millennium Institute of Professional Development MIPD has achieved 100% result of ‘Cambridge International Certificate in Teaching and Learning’ CICTL, Cohort 3, according to a press release issued by the organisation.

Millennium Institute of Professional Development MIPD offer vast range of professional development courses among which it provides opportunity of offering globally recognized ‘Cambridge International Certificate in Teaching and Learning’ – CICTL. MIPD started its third batch with potential candidates from all branches of The Millennium Education, nationwide. All these candidates were first evaluated by the internal staff and then their assignments have been assessed and evaluated by the highly qualified educators of Cambridge Assessment International Examination-CAIE based in United Kingdom K. MIPD proudly announces the 100 percent result of its third batch.

Through such courses, MIPD provides a strong framework to support the effective continuing professional development of teachers and school leaders at The Millennium Education, Pakistan. This year, a batch of brilliant teachers across The Millennium Education, Pakistan attended a three-month long course wherein they explored principles of teaching and learning and learnt how to apply these principles to their own practice. The course was conducted in an Interactive learning environment which aided them to articulate their own personal theory of learning and design coherent learning activities. They experienced collaborative approaches and enhanced their reflective practice skills to help them evaluate and develop their own practice. There is no doubting the fact that good teachers beget good students, and a classroom reflects the teachers’ passion towards her job. Thus, practicing good teaching ensues good quality learning.

The devoted Chairman & CEO of The Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI congratulated all the teachers for their consistent hard work and countless efforts.

The Millennium Education Pakistan values are also set on the same objectives and is a global school committed to meet the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by globally accredited qualifications, social diversity, academic excellence and entrepreneurial centered achievement.