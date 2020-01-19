Buzdar distributes cheques of financial support among artists

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday distributed cheques of financial assistance among the deserving artists.

In this regard, a cheque distribution ceremony was held here at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam. The CM gave cheques to actress Huma Dar, singer Zahoor Ahmad Ilyas known as (Sain Zahoor), actor Javed famously known as (Kodu) and Nasir Shehrazi.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that in coming fiscal year Artist Support Fund would be increased, adding that it was our responsibility to help the deserving artists.

He lauded the services of artists for the promotion of art and culture, adding that an artist plays an important role for projecting the soft image of any country. He said monthly financial assistance would also be given to deserving artists, adding that list in this regard had been prepared by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Artists thanked the Chief Minister for extending financial support.

MPA Saadia Sohail and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam. Matters regarding mutual interest, political situation and national affairs came under discussion during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar said those who are doing criticism for the sake of criticism are not the well-wisher of the nation and the country. Such elements are just carrying the agenda of personal interests. He said that the government’s objective is to provide relief as well as creating ease for the people of the province. He said that Punjab government has taken all necessary measure for stabilizing flour price in Punjab.

Action is being taken against the flour mills selling flour from government wheat in the open market without any discrimination. Increase in flour price will not be tolerated. He said that he is the guardian of people’s rights will not let anybody to exploit them. “Flour is available in abundant quantity in the market at the fixed price as a result of effective measures taken by Punjab government in this regard. Action has been taken against the officers of the food department for showing negligence. All administration measures will remain continue for bringing stability in flour prices. Chaki owners will not be allowed to increase prices of flour. We are moving along with the political party in the ruling alliance. I’ll not allow anyone to create hurdle in the journey of the development of people of the province,” he said.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that under the leadership of chief minister, Punjab government has taken timely measures for ensuring the availability of flour at fixed price in the province. She lauded the efforts of Punjab government made in this regard. She said that chief minister Punjab is running the province in an effective manner. “PTI team is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Revolutionary measures of public service have been taken by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Punjab government in a short span of time has made record legislation under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar,” she said.

She said that the narrative of opposition has been badly been exposed and political orphans have been out from politics of Pakistan. She said that now only politics of honesty will be practice in new Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.