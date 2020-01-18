Train driver saves the day as Shalimar Express escapes disaster

A train driver’s skillful handling of the situation saved the day as the Shalimar Express averted a major accident Saturday when a railway line broke. The train was traveling from Lahore to Karachi when the incident occurred.A railway line between Sharshameer Station and Pakka Anna Station broke, putting the train in danger of getting derailed. Railway authorities confirmed that the passenger train driver used his skills to save the train from an accident. On the other hand, Railway Police said that there was a probability that someone deliberately put people’s lives at risk. The rail tracks were not broken rather, nut bolts of the Fishplate were loosened, which led to the incident, police said.