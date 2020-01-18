Protest rally held against Imtiaz Shaikh in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: A large number of Brohi community persons took out protest rally from Brohi House Shikarpur up to Shikarpur Press Club to register their protest against Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Minister for Energy and his family and in favour of SSP Shikarpur Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan in front of Shikarpur Press Club on the occasion of oath taking ceremony, here on Saturday. The rally was led by Shah Zaman, Mir Hassan, Haji Salih Muhammad, Mir Ahmed, Qurban all of Brohi, Ghulam Hussain Jatoi, and leaders of Brohi Itehad Shikarpur. Leaders, first of all raised slogans against MPA Imtiaz Shaikh and his brother Maqbool Ahmed Shaikh and said that Babo Brohi, a younger son of Shahnawaz Brohi advocate shot dead by Shaikh Community and such case has been registered in 2017, but killers are freely roaming without any fear of law and appraised the efforts of SSP Shikarpur Dr Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan who exposed provincial minister without having pressure and demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Prime Minister, and other high ups to arrest killers of the innocent Babo Brohi and also demanded that SSP Shikarpur is necessary in Shikarpur to maintain law and order situation. Protesters also recorded their protest in front of Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, the Speaker Sindh Assembly when he was coming to Shikarpur Press Club for oath taking ceremony, on it, Agha assured them for justice.