SC demands Musharraf surrender, turns down plea in treason case

Supreme Court has turned down former president Pervez Musharraf’s appeal against his death penalty in the high treason case.

During the hearing, the judge remarked that an appeal filed by the former president has been turned down unless the accused comes to the court himself.

The court ruled the remarks according to the ‘Order 23, Rule 8 of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980, that empowers the apex court not to accept any petition unless the convict surrenders himself to the authorities.’

The counsel of Pervez Musharraf notified that he would file another appeal soon against the registrar’s decision to return the petition.

In his appeal, Musharraf alleged that the treason trial “suffered from interference and external pressures”. He claimed that he had been denied his constitutional right to fair trial, and that Islamabad High Court’s guidelines to ensure a fair trial, were disregarded.

It stated that it was “shocking and unfortunate” that the Special Court abruptly wrapped up the trial that was far from its conclusion. “The recently appointed prosecution team had filed an application for amended charge to include aiders & abettors in the high treason case. The defence team, comprising the state appointed counsel and privately engaged counsel of appellant had filed two applications [Recording of 342 CrPC/6 (d) of the Criminal Law Amendment (Special Court) Act 1976 & Leading Defence Evidence] without entertaining these very crucial applications and completely ignoring section 6 (f), the Special Court retired for tea break and shockingly returned after 45 minutes with decision of guilty (2:1) and award of capital punishment,” it said.

Notably, he was booked in a treason case in December 2013 under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act for clamping the state of emergency on 3rd November 2007.

Musharraf, a 76 years old dictator was born in the old city of New Delhi in 1943, He was commissioned in Pakistan’s army in 1964, joining the officer corps and seeing action in the country’s 1965 and 1971 wars against India.