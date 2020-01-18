Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, January 18, 2020


Social media turned “Guardian Angel” for Quetta’s shoe polishing child

Web Desk

Balochistan government announced to take the complete guardianship of a street child whose video holding a shoe-polish kit in a freezing temperature in Quetta went viral on social media.

The spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Liaqat Shahwani, announced the decision. He said the video of the helpless child made him upset.

He said the CM Balochistan intends to take the full responsibility of the child adding that the provincial government is bringing in legislation to protect the street children.

“The chief minister has taken responsibility for this [shoe-polishing] child himself,” he stated.

“We have already allocated a budget of 50 crores [Rs500 million] for child protection authority and will do effective legislation against child labor,” he added.

The heartwrenching video showed the boy bent to protect himself from the freezing temperature. The little kid, in the video, was purportedly out in the street to earn a livelihood by polishing shoes of people on the streets.

Shahwani regretted that children of his age must be in schools but are out on the streets to earn.

Submit a Comment