Balochistan government announced to take the complete guardianship of a street child whose video holding a shoe-polish kit in a freezing temperature in Quetta went viral on social media.

A video of a child holding a shoe-polish kit in freezing temperature in Quetta went viral on social media.

The spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Liaqat Shahwani, announced the decision. He said the video of the helpless child made him upset.

The video showed what street children in Balochistan have to go through.

He said the CM Balochistan intends to take the full responsibility of the child adding that the provincial government is bringing in legislation to protect the street children.

“The chief minister has taken responsibility for this [shoe-polishing] child himself,” he stated.

“We have already allocated a budget of 50 crores [Rs500 million] for child protection authority and will do effective legislation against child labor,” he added.