Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Mubasher Lucman

A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued for TV anchor Mubasher Lucman by Additional District and Sessions judge in Islamabad on Friday.

According to details, Judge Sikander Khan issued the arrest warrant of the senior anchorperson Mubasher Lucman on a criminal complaint filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Danyal Aziz’s father, Anwar Aziz.

The anchorperson has been charged for allegedly making inappropriate comments about Danyal Aziz’s family on a TV show. He is currently on pre-arrest bail and has missed three consecutive hearings of the case.

In a broadcast, Luqman passed certain remarks against the personal life of Aziz in 2016.

The court advised police to comply with the arrest warrants, adding that in case of non-compliance, the station house officer of the relevant police station would have to face legal action. Friday’s hearing was subsequently adjourned to January 22.

Earlier weeks ago, the senior anchorperson was also involved in the spat with Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry who slapped him.