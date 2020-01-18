FO condemns Indian General’s remarks on FATF, Kashmir

Pakistan has strongly condemned Indian Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat’s remarks that Pakistan should be blacklisted by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as well as “deradicalization camps” for Kashmiri children.

Notably, the statement reinforces Pakistan’s concerns, repeatedly highlighted to the FATF membership, about India’s attempts to politicise the FATF proceedings to further its narrow, partisan objectives.

Pakistan urged the group’s members to take notice of India’s malicious campaign against Pakistan and reject any attempt aimed at politicising the FATF proceedings.

The spokesman added that with over 900,000 Indian occupation forces perpetrating egregious violations of human rights; draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act enabling them complete impunity; and over 13,000 young Kashmiri boys abducted from their homes and away from their families.

The spokesperson said General Rawat’s talk of “deradicalization camps” for Kashmiri children is simply despicable.

She further said General Rawat’s remarks about FATF are proof of India’s repeated attempts to politicize FATF’s technical proceedings for advancing its narrow, partisan objectives.

She called upon the global community to hold India accountable for its illegal actions.