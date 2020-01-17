CDA conducts anti-encroachment operation

The Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority while conducting operations in connection ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structure and constructions in the different areas of the city on Friday. Encroachment material was also confiscated in these operations. These operations were conducted with the assistance of Building Control Directorate, Islamabad Capital Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations. In this connection, an action was taken in Markaz F-10 on the indication of Building Control Directorate. During this operation, under construction rooms in the basement of a plaza were demolished and constructions work was stopped. Similarly, during the action taken at double road Ghouri Town and Kakpul area and several road side encroachments were removed while encroachment material was confiscated and was shifted to CDA store.

During another action taken on Park Road, licence of the stalls established along this road were verified with the record of DMA and the stalls which were being operated without licences issued by the DMA were removed. Similarly, action taken in Muslim Colony Barri Imam, 03 under construction rooms and 02 illegal boundary walls erected on the state land were demolished.

Staff of Enforcement Directorate also conducted an operation against the encroachments established on the Water Supply line of Simly Dam and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments while notices were also served for vacation of premises and demolishing of illegal constructions voluntarily otherwise Authority will take action.