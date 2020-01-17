Sessions court hears plea to register case against Faisal Vawda

Sessions court in Lahore on Friday has conducted hearing on a plea seeking registration of case against Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda for bringing boot in a private news channel’s talk show. During the hearing, judge Saifullah remarked someone should inform Faisal Vawda and relevant station house officer (SHO) that local lawyer has filed a petition to lodge case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader. In the plea, the plaintiff said that Faisal Vawda has insulted the national institutions by lifting boot in the talk show. Federal minister’s this move has defamed the image of prestigious institutions, he added. The claimant further told that a petition was also submitted against PTI leader in police station but no case was filed so far.