Osaka official sponsor of PSL 2020

Osaka Batteries has dedicatedly contributed for the return of cricket in Pakistan and now once again it is the officialSponsor of Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2020, according to a press release issued by the company.

Mustafa Bin Talha, Director Osaka Batteries, said, “After 10 years the test cricket has returned to the country and now once again the stadiums will be adorned and the crowds will cheer in the stands. Osaka Batteries has played major role in the return of cricket and will keep playing a helpful part”.