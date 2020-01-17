One of Canada’s biggest newspapers has suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t welcome in the country, saying it is “not a halfway house for anyone looking to get out of Britain while remaining a royal”.

An editorial in the Globe and Mail criticised Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties, saying Canada shouldn’t allow them to move there.

Meghan and Harry have said they plan to split their time between the UK and Canada as they work to forge a “progressive” new role within the Royal Family.

But the newspaper’s editorial said it isn’t quite that simple.

“Our royals don’t live here. They reign from a distance,” the editorial says.

It went on: “A royal living in this country does not accord with the long-standing nature of the relationship between Canada and Britain, and Canada and the Crown.

“This country’s unique monarchy, and its delicate yet essential place in our constitutional system, means that a royal resident… is not something that Canada can allow.”

The editorial stresses Canada’s place in the Commonwealth as an “equal, independent nation” to Britain and urged the Canadian government to deny residence to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It continues: “The concept of the Crown is at the centre of the Canadian system of government. But though Canada borrowed from Britain, it isn’t Britain and never was. And this country long ago took steps to make that unmistakably clear.”

The editorial adds: “Canada is not a halfway house for anyone looking to get out of Britain while remaining a royal.

“In response to the sudden announcement of a vague and evolving plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to move to Canada while remaining part of the royal family, the Trudeau government’s response should be simple and succinct: No.”

The editorial comes as Harry was set to carry out his first public engagement since his and Meghan’s bombshell announcement last week.

The royal will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace, meeting with representatives from all 21 nations taking part.

Harry is also the face of a mental health awareness campaign launched by 2021 Rugby League World Cup organisers.

As part of a five-point mental fitness charter, organisers have committed to training every player, official, match official and volunteer to look after their own mental fitness by the final game of the tournament, which takes place in October and November in 2021.

In a video message for the launch, Harry said: “This Charter will build on the brilliant work already happening in rugby league by committing to training and educating all those involved in the tournament and the wider rugby league family, not only in how they can look after their own mental fitness but also support others to do the same.”

Meghan has already returned to Canada but Harry is expected to stay in the UK into next week, with some reports suggesting there could be further discussions about his future role in the Royal Family after the Queen agreed to his and Meghan’s wish to step back as senior royals.

Meghan has been photographed in the province of British Columbia visiting the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver.

Despite the drama surrounding him and Meghan, Harry launched the next leg of his Invictus Games with an Instagram video on Wednesday evening, announcing the event will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2022.

It came as a legal document submitted to the High Court by the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline was published, responding to Meghan’s legal action over an article featuring parts of a handwritten letter to her father.

In the document, the Duchess is accused of being more worried about the “unflattering” effect of the publication of extracts written to Thomas Markle than any breach of her data protection rights.

Mr Markle is the main witness for Associated Newspapers and he and Meghan could end up facing each other in court.

The Duchess, known as the claimant in the legal documents, is seeking damages from Associated Newspapers for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.