MQM-P will not leave government: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday said the government should not be worried about the resignation of a federal minister belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) as the party will not leave the ruling coalition.

In a media talk outside the accountability court in Karachi, he said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the last person left from MQM who has been sidelined.

He said that the MQM-P will not quit the government as its leaders are linked with the corruption adding that files have been prepared regarding the entire corruption done in the metropolis in the hands of the MQM-P and they all will be sent to jail as they quit the government.

Kamal dismissed Siddiqui’s complaints against the government, saying that there was an internal fight within the party. He said Amir Khan, the deputy convener of the party, was involved in a “power tussle” with Siddiqui.