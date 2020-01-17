Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, January 17, 2020


Pakistan announces T20I squad for Bangladesh series

Web Desk

Bangladesh will tour Pakistan to play three T20Is, one ODI, and two Tests. The T20I series will begin from January 24, and the hosts have announced the 15-member squad for the 20 over leg.

Image result for Pakistan Announces T20 Squad For Bangladesh Series

Pakistan have recalled veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez in the 15-man squad for the three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).  The first T20I will be played on January 24, with the second being played just a day after on January 25 and the last match will be played after one-day gap on January 27.

Babar Azam will continue to lead the side. Former captain Shoaib Malik and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez were recalled to the squad. However, Mohammad Amir’s exclusion is the biggest surprise. Amir recently took a six-wicket haul in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Playing for Khulna Tigers, Amir is the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the season so far. The left-arm pacer has picked 18 wickets in 12 matches with the best figures of 6/17.

Apart from Amir, players like Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Irfan, and Wahab Riaz have also been left out.

 

Submit a Comment