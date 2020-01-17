Bangladesh star Mushfiqur Rahim refuses to tour Pakistan at all

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has refused to tour Pakistan at all, according to chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

This huge setback comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) came to an agreement that will see Bangladesh play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI over three separate tours.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals, two Tests and one one-day international (ODI) in Pakistan between January and April. Minhajul said they are likely to announce the squad for the series in a day or two.

According to the revised arrangement, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan for the first World Test Championship (WTC) fixture, which is to be held from February 7-11 in Rawalpindi.