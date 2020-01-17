Federal govt is facing criticism owing to Punjab, says Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the federal government was facing criticism owing to Punjab.

Fawad Chaudhry criticized the Punjab government by saying that the incumbent government has been facing pressure due to the Punjab government failed to deliver progress.

The federal minister said that districts were not getting the provincial National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. Chaudhry continued that the federal government that showed excellent performance had to face objection because of Punjab.

He also slammed Punjab authorities for not issuing provincial finance award to its districts which blocked paths to the continuation of development works. Chaudhry added that the Centre is also facing severe criticism on the political front by the nationals due to failures of the Punjab government. However, the minister said that the federal government is brilliantly working under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Notably, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to immediately transfer funds to concerned districts under the provincial NFC Award over identification by the federal minister.