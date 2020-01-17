Sadiq Sanjrani to chair senate session today in Islamabad

As per details, important domestic and regional issues are expected to discussed. During the session, Senate Javed Abbasi, chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice, will propose a two-month extension to submit a committee report on constitutional amendment bills.

Notably, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Human Rights Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will also propose a two-month extension period to submit a report on the Senior Citizens Bill 2019.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure Aisha Raza Farooq will submit a report on the amendment to the Senate Rules, while Senator Rehman Malik and Senator Javed Abbasi will present the reports regarding their standing committees.

The quarterly report of the State Bank will be presented in the House by Advisor Finance. The Senate will further discuss the President’s address at the joint session of the Parliament.