Freezing Sharif family assets: Plea’s hearing extended for 14 day

An accountability court has extended the plea filed by the family members of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif over freezing their assets for 14 days.

An accountability judge conducted the hearing in which he ordered the investigation officer of the case to appear with relevant records on the designated date.

Advocate Amjad Pervez who represented the applicants during the hearing requested the court to withdraw its previous order regarding the freezing properties of Shehbaz Sharif and his family members.

On 11th December 2019, the accountability court in its verdict announced to freeze properties belonging to Shehbaz Sharif and his family that was filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The bureau wrote to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), director-general of the excise and taxation department, Model Town Housing Society secretary, Judicial Employees Cooperative Housing Society secretary and Galliat Development Authority director-general, asking them to freeze their properties with immediate effect.