Dr Sania visits field offices to ensure implementation of Ehsaas

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar visited Choa Saiden Sahah and Kallar Kahar areas in Chakwal along with with Secretary, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division and senior officials from NADRA to review the quality of services and facilities being established by NADRA at the special purpose counters for self-registration of Ehsaas beneficiaries.

Dr Nishtar took round of facilities provided at the two self-registration sites, met with the staff and people present there and enquired about the current arrangements. She took keen interest in getting their feedback as well to improve the entire registration process.

Currently, the government has rolled out several social protection and poverty alleviation programmes in the field and many of them are in the pipeline to benefit various segments of the poor and disadvantaged population of Pakistan. In order to identify the right population of beneficiaries for the right Ehsaas interventions, the national socio-economic registry (NSER) – digital survey is underway by BISP to ensure 100 percent coverage of the population. The survey will be completed this year in three phases.